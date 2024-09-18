Texans Star Has Homecoming Return in Vikings Game
Years after his departure, and two teams later, elite wide receiver Stefon Diggs is set to make his return to Minneapolis as the Houston Texans take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 3.
The Texans acquired Diggs early in this past offseason to continue putting incredible weapons around second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud. This is similar to how the Buffalo Bills added the wide receiver to help elevate Josh Allen's game -- which paid off during their tenure together.
Before either of these stops for Diggs, though, the All-Pro wide receiver spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. On Sunday, he returns to his former home as a member of the Texans.
Here are three things to watch as Diggs returns to take on the Vikings in Week 3:
1. Will Vikings fans boo Diggs?
This is the obvious takeaway. Diggs hasn't been the most team-friendly player. He recently came out and explained that both times he was traded, it was on his terms. He didn't disclose the reason for wanting out of Minnesota, though.
As a member of the Bills, Diggs has played the Vikings once, though Buffalo hosted Minnesota. The wide receiver made 12 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown. The Texans would be glad to get that level of production from the 30-year-old receiver on Sunday.
Could the Vikings fans boo Diggs, though? Four years removed, they might not care, but the wide receiver has certainly stirred the pot. The Vikings came away from the trade with Justin Jefferson, who is on pace to be a franchise legend, so it would be easy for them to get over the departure. But Diggs' poking the bear could lead to him receiving boos on the road.
2. How many targets will Diggs see?
Diggs is a bonafide superstar, but the Texans have a loaded wide receiver corps. Both in Week 1 and Week 2, the wide receiver saw six targets from Stroud. With 12 targets through two games, Diggs is technically WR2, as Nico Collins has seen 18 targets, with Nico Collins having received 11 targets.
Houston has had a healthy spread of targets from Stroud, which is quite different from Diggs' being the primary and most talented wide receiver in Buffalo. Will he be able to make as big of an impact if he only gets six or seven targets in the contest? Will Stroud go to Diggs more in his homecoming?
3. Will Vikings allow Diggs a touchdown catch?
There's a solid chance this game will turn into an offensive shootout. Stroud has plenty of weapons on his side, and there could be a touchdown catch from multiple receivers in this one. The San Francisco 49ers had success in the air in Week 2, even if they only scored once in the air.
Should Houston find their way to the red zone, expect Diggs to be a consistent target of Stroud's. Through two games, Stroud has seen three of the four red zone targets from Stroud, catching all three of the passes, including two touchdowns.
Diggs feels like a safe touchdown scorer bet, should this game turn into an offensive battle between the two sides.
