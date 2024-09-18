Texans Kicker Wins NFL Award
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is off to a good start this season for his team, and the league has taken notice.
The league named Fairbairn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his Week 2 performance against the Chicago Bears.
Fairbairn knocked down four field goals, including three from over 50 yards out, in the team's win against the Bears on Sunday Night Football.
This is Fairbairn's third time winning the Special Teams Player of the Week award. He won the honor in Week 15 of last season and in Week 15 back in 2018. Now, he has a third trophy to add to the collection.
Fairbairn has been key for the Texans in their two tight victories this season. He has made all seven of his field goal attempts, six of which have come from over 50 yards out. He even hit a 59-yard field goal in the second quarter against the Bears in Week 2.
Having a kicker as accurate and reliable as Fairbairn is an underrated perk for the Texans, which should carry them throughout the season.
