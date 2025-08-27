Houston Texans Complete Trade With AFC Opponent
The Houston Texans were forced to make some difficult decisions on Tuesday, trimming their roster down to 53 players to ensure everything was in order for NFL cutdown day. During the process, the Texans completed a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic has reported that Houston has dealt offensive lineman Austin Deculus to the Chargers in exchange for a conditional 2027 seventh-round draft pick, ending Deculus' three-year stint with the Texans.
Houston originally selected Deculus in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played 13 games and made one start throughout his tenure with the Texans, and with Houston revamping its offensive line this offseason, there was some hope that the LSU product could potentially find the field.
However, the Texans obviously felt that Deculus' time in H-Town had run out and were able to recoup an asset for the 26-year-old.
The Texans have overhauled their offensive line
Houston's offensive line was a major issue in 2024. The Texans allowed 54 sacks, which played a major role in C.J. Stroud enduring a sophomore slump. As a result, Houston underwent major changes in the trenches over the last several months.
The Texans kicked things off by trading away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil in a shocking move, clearing significant money in the process. Houston then signed veteran tackle Cam Robinson to replace him and also added veteran guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency.
Then, the Texans selected tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft, continuing their overhaul of arguably their weakest position group.
Of course, plenty of questions still remains for Houston's offensive line. Will the unit really be better after losing an anchor in Tunsil? Or will it struggle to protect Stroud once again?
The Texans also retooled their receiving corps this offseason, bringing in fresh faces via free agency, trades and the draft.
Houston is aiming to win its third straight AFC South division title, but with the rest of the division improving, its offensive line — and offense in general — will definietly need to be better in 2025.