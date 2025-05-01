Houston Texans Connected to Intriguing 17-Sack Defender
The Houston Texans were expected to add more pass-rushing depth in the NFL Draft, and they did just that, selecting Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch on Day 2.
Considering that the Texans also have Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson along their defensive front, you would think Houston would be done addressing the area, but Sterling Xie of Pro Footbal Network has linked the Texans to another intriguing edge rusher: Dennis Gardeck.
In a piece where Xie names one remaining free agent each NFL team should sign, he connected Houston to the former Arizona Cardinals defender.
"Dennis Gardeck is a high-energy player who is well-suited for that No. 3 edge role at this point," Xiee wrote. "He’s a sure tackler who recorded a 13.8% run tackle rate and 12.6% pressure rate, both of which were above average for edge rushers in 2024. Gardeck is a better fit for Houston than some of the bigger-name vets because he can be used beyond a designated pass rusher role, where the Texans already have strong options."
Gardeck played in just seven games last season due to a torn ACL that prematurely ended his campaign, but during his time on the field in 2024, he was pretty productive, logging 22 tackles, three sacks and an interception.
The 30-year-old, who went undrafted, landed with the Cardinals in 2018 and carved out a solid niche in Arizona, breaking out with seven sacks during his third season in 2020. His best all-around campaign, however, came in 2023, when he registered 46 tackles and six sacks.
Gardeck appeared to be on pace to post similar numbers last year prior to the knee injury. He is expected to be ready for the start of 2025 and would certainly represent a rather interesting addition for the Texans.
The Illinois native has totaled 17 sacks over the course of his professional career.
