Houston Texans Send Clear Message With Eye-Catching UDFA Move
The general consensus is that the Houston Texans knocked it out of the park in the NFL Draft, taking care of some obvious needs while also adding some tremendously talented players in the process.
But the Texans didn't stop there, as they also got very busy on the undrafted free-agent market.
Perhaps the most notable move Houston has made in that department is signing Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, handing Tafuna a deal that featured $200,000 in guaranteed money, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.
While $200,000 may not sound like a whole lot of money, it's actually a pretty hefty amount for a player who went undrafted, and it indicates that the Texans may view Tafuna as someone who could potentially make their 53-man roster next season.
Houston definitely needed to address the interior of its defensive line heading into the offseason. The Texans did sign Sheldon Rankins, and yes, they selected Rutgers standout Kyonte Hamilton in the seventh round of the draft, but it was clear they needed to add more depth.
Tafuna spent four years at Utah and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 31 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.
Houston ranked a respectable 11th in run defense this past year, but it could certainly stand to improve in that area, and the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Tafuna shoudl be able to help there.
The Texans were not able to make significant noise in free agency this year due to financial constraints, but they have absolutely found creative ways to better their roster.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Rookie's Comments on Derek Stingley Jr. Resurface
MORE: DeMeco Ryans' Bold Statement on Texans' Third-Round Pick
MORE: Houston Texans Sign Interesting OL to Protect C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans' Day Two Pick Among ESPN's Best NFL Draft Choices