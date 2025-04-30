Texans GM Opens Up on NFL Draft Trade Talks
The Houston Texans proved once again during the 2025 NFL Draft that they would show no hesitancy in making many trades up and down the board to shake up the landscape of their incoming class of prospects.
During this year's draft, the Texans, led by general manager Nick Caserio, put together seven total trades across the three days of action in Green Bay, bringing his collective total to 25 draft-day deals since landing his current role in 2021. The biggest of this time around being their move down from 25 in the first round with the New York Giants.
Yet, according to Caserio himself, it seems like things could've ended up looking drastically different for the Texans on night one had the cards fallen in a certain way.
During an interview with Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show, the Texans' general manager revealed the team not only had three trade scenarios for 25 in play at one point, but also even looked into a move up the board from where they were initially scheduled to pick.
"We were kind of moving around. We were scheduled to pick at 25. We had about a handful of players over the course of Thursday that we felt comfortable picking... We tried to move up a little bit. It didn't really work out, then I'd say in about the 18, 19, 20 range, we started to get some calls about our pick... We had actually three different trade scenarios that were on the board at one time... After [Minnesota] picked, then we were able to consummate the trade with the Giants. So, scooted back there to the second round, and then had the second pick there to start Friday, and we were ready to go."
Caserio's interest to shift up in the first round matches up with some lingering reports that Houston was aggressive in their efforts to jump from 25th overall–– likely for one of this year's higher-ranked prospects on the offensive side of the ball.
Instead, the draft ended up falling in the way it did, with the Giants being the team to offer the best return for 25. In exchange, the Texans received the 34th-overall pick to select Iowa State's Jayden Higgins in round two, along with two third-round picks in the process.
We may never officially uncover who exactly the Texans were looking to target atop the board, or who they were poking at to try and make a deal happen. Yet, it's far from a surprise to see a Houston front office led by Caserio try their best efforts to shake things up with a trade or two on draft day.
As long as Caserio's running the ship in Houston, don't expect those draft day deals and chatter to die down anytime soon, either. With this year's draft trade totals reaching his highest since becoming general manager, it shows that the Texans brass is more than invested than ever before in being opportunistic with their picks wherever they can be.
