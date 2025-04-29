Texans Rookie's Comments on Derek Stingley Jr. Resurface
The Houston Texans nabbed a pair of Iowa State wide receivers in the NFL Draft, selecting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on Day 2 last Friday.
The two receivers fill entirely different niches. While the 6-foot-4 Higgins is a big-bodied possession receiver, the 5-foot-11 Noel is a downfield burner who should be able to spell Tank Dell for quarterback C.J. Stroud next season.
Back at the Senior Bowl, Noel was actually asked which NFL cornerback he would most want to match up with, and his answer was none other than Texans star Derek Stingley Jr.
Well, Noel will definitely get the chance to see Stingley in practice all throughout training camp, which should benefit him incredibly well as he prepares to take on the rest of the NFL in 2025 and beyond.
Noel spent four years at Iowa State and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a robust 14.9 yards per catch.
Houston lost Stefon Diggs to free agency this offseason, and Dell is slated to miss all of next season while recovering from a knee surgery. Taking that into consideration, you can se why the Texans doubled down at wide out in the draft, and they landed a couple of the best pass-catchers available.
Obviously, Nico Collins will still represent the No. 1 option for Stroud, but it may not take Noel long to ascend on Stroud's list of favorite targets, especially with Dell's long-term future in question.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: DeMeco Ryans' Bold Statement on Texans' Third-Round Pick
MORE: Houston Texans Sign Interesting OL to Protect C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans' Day Two Pick Among ESPN's Best NFL Draft Choices
MORE: Texans Showing Interest in Former Bengals RB
MORE: Texans Deemed Top Fit for 5-Time Pro Bowler to Help C.J. Stroud