Analyst Delivers Puzzling NFL Draft Warning for Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have some very obvious needs heading into the NFL Draft, but perhaps none is more glaring than their need for offensive line help.
The Texans allowed 54 sacks this past season, and they subtracted three starters from their offensive line unit since the beginning of March. That includes five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, who they traded to the Washington Commanders.
Taking that into consideration, just about everyone is expecting Houston to select an offensive lineman with the 25th overall pick of the draft next week, but Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski is actually warning Houston to stay away from the position.
Why? Because Sobleski feels that Texans' offensive line unit has been "stabilized" thanks to young, developmental talents like Blake Fisher, Juice Scruggs and Jarrett Patterson.
"With the unit stabilized, Houston can look toward wide receiver, defensive tackle or cornerback with the 25th overall pick," Sobleski wrote.
You would surely have a difficult time getting most Houston fans to agree with that assessment, as the Texans don't possess a whole lot of proven talent in the trenches.
Houston's top priority is cultivating a beneficial environment for C.J. Stroud, and in order to do that, the Texans must ensure that their offensive line is up to snuff. Clearly, it wasn't in 2024, and while some of those youngsters may improve next season, Houston can't really take that chance.
While wide receiver is also a very clear need for the Texans, it would be pretty surprising if Houston opted to stray away from a tackle or a guard with its first-round selection.
