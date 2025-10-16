Texans Floated in Trade Idea Sending Veteran RB to Patriots
With just under three weeks to go until the NFL trade deadline hits, the buzz and rumors are beginning to heat up around the league of which teams may be interested in making a move or two, and pinning a few players that could be involved in a mid-season shake-up.
The Houston Texans are no exception. And with their current state of sitting at a 2-3 record coming out of the bye, looking to make a postseason push, they could be a prime candidate to make a move in the coming weeks.
Among those buzzing about a move that might be in play, ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently proposed a potential deal that the Texans should entertain in an effort to improve the defensive side of the ball, one involving the New England Patriots by acquiring veteran safety Kyle Dugger:
Texans get: S Kyle Dugger, cash considerations
Patriots get: RB Dameon Pierce
An interesting swap of two tenured veterans on each side, but both names who have even been linked as potential cut candidates from their respective rosters throughout the early motions of this season.
But instead of either side being released, Barnwell sees a trade that makes sense for both sides.
"One of the few safeties who is very clearly available for trade is Dugger, who surprisingly was benched by the Patriots before the season," said Barnwell. "The only reason Dugger wasn't released was his $9.8 million base salary, which was already guaranteed before Week 1. The Patriots have used Dugger in a reserve role, but after playing one defensive snap in the win over the Bills."
"Dugger is not that far removed from being a valuable player for Bill Belichick in New England, though, and while the 29-year-old's previously elite traits might have slipped after an ankle injury, there are just too many teams in need of help at safety... Nick Caserio was part of the team that drafted Dugger in the 2020 draft, and the Texans have been a reliable home for former Patriots players in the past."
For the Texans, such a move can not only bolster their already-elite defense, but also bring in a nice supporting piece to a safety room that's seen a heavy amount of changes early in the year.
From New England's perspective, the rationale is simple: add depth behind the tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson amid the recent news of Antonio Gibson's recent injury.
"In return, the Patriots would land running back depth in Pierce, who ran for 939 yards as a rookie before falling down the depth chart with DeMeco Ryans' arrival," Barnwell continued. "Pierce has played just 23 offensive snaps this season and would be the replacement for Antonio Gibson, who is out for the year with atorn ACL, as the third running back in New England."
Does the Trade Make Sense for the Texans?
For the Texans, the move adds up––bring more stability to an already-stout defense, while shedding a running back in Pierce who's had a largely depleted role from what he's been used to in his prior three seasons with Houston.
The Texans should be getting help in the back-end soon in the form of rookie Jaylen Reed and veteran Jimmie Ward. But a dart throw on Dugger is far from the worst bet to gamble on, especially if the Patriots will eat the bulk of his $9.8 million salary.
New England can add a serviceable depth piece in the backfield, Nick Caserio can get a familiar face in Dugger onto his secondary, and both guys on the field can inevitably find more opportunity with each squad in the event the trigger is pulled.
In all, the move seems like a win for all parties involved, and one that the Texans should make happen if New England rings the phones.
Verdict: Yes
