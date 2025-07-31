Seahawks Sign Former Texans UDFA
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly adding a former member of the Houston Texans' secondary to their training camp roster.
According to a team release, the Seahawks have signed free agent and former Texans cornerback Keydrain Calligan
Calligan, the 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back, who was signed and cut by the Texans earlier this offseason as an undrafted free agent, had also met with the New England Patriots in recent weeks. But, after a strong workout with the Seahawks, he now finds his way over to Seattle to try and make his mark ahead of the regular season.
Calligan's most recent college season came at Southeastern Louisiana, where he went on to log 39 tackles, four passes defensed, 2.5 tackles for losses, and forced two turnovers en route to earning first-team All-Southland Conference honors.
Along with the decision to sign Calligan, the Seahawks also cut defensive tackle Thor Griffith in order to create space on the 90-man roster.
With a strong impression in training camp in preseason, Calligan could either land on Seattle's practice squad or find his way as a depth piece on the 53-man roster for an already talented Seahawks secondary ahead of Week One of the season.
Roster cutdown day around the NFL lands on Tuesday, August 27th.
