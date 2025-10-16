Texans’ AFC South Battle Not as Clear-Cut as It Seemed
There's really no point denying that the AFC South has been a pretty weak division over the last few years.
Of course, that has traditionally benefited the Houston Texans in large part, but it hasn't stopped the critics from taking aim at the competitive imbalance that only the draft system has finally started to put right.
The comeback of the Texans’ divisional rival, the Indianapolis Colts, was always bound to happen. Even so, nobody would have apportioned the current rival to former New York Giants cast off Daniel Jones playing at NFL MVP levels through the first six weeks.
It's certainly a fascinating curveball to pitch over the plate of the divisional race, and one which analyst Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com has just referenced.
“In recent seasons, there was one consistent question about this division: Was it the worst in football, or did that honor belong to the NFC South?" Chadiha wrote. "After all, every team in the AFC South has had a top-five pick in the draft since 2023, and Tennessee had the first overall selection back in April. Well, that narrative is a lot different today."
"The Indianapolis Colts have turned Daniel Jones into the latest quarterback to resurrect himself and currently have a 5-1 record. The Jacksonville Jaguars had four wins in 2024, and they already have four victories in six games this season.”
So, as it specifically relates to the Texans’ own competitive call and response; you could very justifiably say that it's up to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans to identify and nullify the new threat under center wearing blue and white these days.
The old adage that iron will sharpen iron needs to be enthusiastically outlined by Ryans, especially as he continues to get his own troops to dig themselves out of a 0-3 hole.
Coming to pretty clear terms with the reality that the 5-1 Colts are going to be very difficult frontrunners to track down is an essential bit of business for Ryans to ram home within his own locker room.
Back-to-back wins have unquestionably breathed vital life back into the Texans’ chances, but the Jacksonville Jaguars still hold a vital tiebreaker over them as things currently stand.
Most folks would have to admit that, for as long as Ryans keeps steering his talented third-year signal caller, C.J. Stroud, in the right direction, only good things can happen.
Inevitably, that puzzling winless 0-3 start to the 2025 campaign would have been enough to make Coach Ryans furious, so the road back still depends on his trademark positivity holding strong.
Chadiha is also a believer in the Texans’ core strengths coming back to the fore over the long haul; having a nasty defense and improving offense are always great core ingredients to throw into the bubbling gumbo of future football success.
“The Houston Texans are turning things around following a 0-3 start. They've won their last two games and boast the best scoring defense in the league. This doesn't feel like a fluke, either. All three of these teams are well-coached and blessed with good quarterbacks and disruptive defenses. I think they'll all be in the. playoff conversation around Christmas.”
Exactly how Ryans approaches the divisional chase will be critical, but those inner reserves of energy will surely be tested to the maximum if the Colts simply keep on winning.
While it remains a good thing that the AFC South is making real waves once again, it's still fundamentally up to the Texans to prove all over again that they truly belong in the playoff mix.