C.J Stroud Shares How Texans’ Offensive Success Can Continue
The Houston Texans have begun to take some notable steps forward as an offense following their past two victories leading up to the bye.
C.J. Stroud set season-highs for passing yards and touchdowns within Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans, then carried that into Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. In the run game, both Nick Chubb and Woody Marks have been able to eat. And with that balanced attack, the offense as a whole has some brand new life coming out of the bye.
The positive shift has been refreshing to see for the once-struggling Texans offense that looked lifeless after the first three weeks— a boost that Stroud credits to the unit finally finding its identity.
"We're starting to find our identity; being versatile," Stroud said of the Texans offense. "A lot of guys touched the ball against Baltimore. I think that's a good thing. Some things, we can keep up, our tempo, getting in-and-out of the huddle, operational things. So, keeping all of that stuff up."
The Texans have facilitated a much more sound operation through their past two wins. The offensive line has proven it has the chance to be better than last year's group. No early deficits or decimating penalties have haunted them, and that all allows Stroud and offensive coordinator Nick Caley to stick to the script and execute exactly how it’s drawn up in practice.
That includes the run game becoming established, more guys getting involved, and as shown vs. Baltimore and Tennessee, can end up paying major dividends.
But now with the break behind them and rolling into a tough Week 7 battle on the road vs. the Seattle Seahawks, it's a much-different setting than the past pair of softer matchups the Texans have had the benefit of facing. It's a hostile road matchup under the Monday Night Football Lights against a talented group on both ends of the field.
The plan won't change for Stroud, though. Every week, the goal is to be better than the last time he and the offense took the field; a mindset that'll be even more magnified after the extra days of rest from the bye added on.
"I think every week, I get better. As an offense, we understand what fits for us, and what doesn't work that we've tried. It's all about just adjusting week-to-week, upgrading our ideas. So, I'm all for that. And I think it's been good, because you get some games under our belt where we play good, I just want to keep that going. Every week, it's getting better."
Time will tell if Stroud and the Texans can keep the hot hand for a third straight win. If they can, Houston will find themselves right back on the map for that AFC South race after a nightmare 0-3 start to the season.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!