Texans Defense Off to Historic Start in First Four Weeks
It's been a historic four-week start for the Houston Texans' defense, albeit while rattling off a less-than-ideal 1-3 record as a team to begin with.
From Weeks 1-4, the Texans have allowed a collective 51 points to opposing teams, a dominant stretch of defensive prowess that was capped off by a Week 4 shutout victory vs. their division rival, the Tennessee Titans, winning 26-0.
In the 24 years of the Texans' franchise history, those 51 points allowed through four weeks are the fewest allowed in that same timespan.
The closest the Texans have ever been to such a commanding stretch on the defensive end came during the 2012 season when they allowed 56 total points through four weeks.
Of course, the Texans offense has seen its fair share of turbulence through the first quarter of the season. But on the other end is where Houston's been both extremely consistent and successful, while also really allowing games to remain in the balance leading up to the fourth quarter in each of their first three outings.
The dominant pass rushing duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson has remained at the top of their game for another season with seven current combined sacks. A linebacker core led by captain Azeez Al-Shaair has been great. The Texans' secondary, while seeing a few injuries and changes (e.g. C.J. Gardner-Johnson's release), hasn't broken down despite the mixing and matching.
That's combined for a well-rounded, truly elite defensive unit that hasn't shown many holes up to this point, and thus, it puts them in a historic category when stacking up the best defenses in the Texans' near quarter-century of being in the league.
Now, the challenge for the Texans centers on sustaining that defensive consistency as the season progresses to keep the needle moving forward after a rocky first three weeks.
The offense showed signs of life in Week 4 that could roll over into the weeks ahead as the new and improved unit continues to gain comfortability and chemistry with one another. In that process, the defense has to hold up its end of the bargain as well.
If they can remain steady as a top defense in the NFL, Houston's playoff hopes might not be totally dead in the water just yet.