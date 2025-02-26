Texans' DeMeco Ryans Reacts to Stefon Diggs' Free Agency
The Houston Texans have a major decision on their hands this offseason with the impending free agency of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
After acquiring him last offseason from the Buffalo Bills, Diggs started off suiting up in the first eight games for Houston before his season was cut short due to a torn ACL against the Indianapolis Colts.
It was far from an ideal way to have his season cut short for both Diggs and the Texans, but now, a big decision awaits. Will Houston opt to retain their former All-Pro pass catcher, or will they turn in a different direction?
In the mind of Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the team loves having Diggs on board, but time will tell how his free agency situation shakes out.
"We loved having Stef on our team," Ryans said. "We'll see how things work out there. You talk about energy, you talk about leadership –– he brought a lot to our team. It hurt us down the stretch not having Stef, not having Tank. You need those playmakers at the wide receiver position. It enhances your ability to move the football down the field and score points. So, that is an area of emphasis for us is looking at wide receiver."
In the eight games he was on the field, Diggs posted 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Entering his age-32 season, it remains to be seen what form the star pass catcher will return to, but with his previous six campaigns of posting 1,000-plus yard seasons, it's hard to see him having a shortage of interest on the open market.
Regardless of how the Diggs situation unravels, Ryans seems motivated to improve their outlook at the receiver position in the months ahead
Nico Collins was a certified number-one option for C.J. Stroud, but with the uncertainty held with Diggs and the injured Tank Dell, Houston could benefit immensely by addressing their pass catcher concerns in either the draft or free agency. Could that process include a Diggs' resigning? That remains to be seen, but it's at least on the table.
It's an unpredictable offseason lying in the weeks ahead, let's see how the Texans' brass approaches the landscape.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: DeMeco Ryans Reveals Texans' Biggest Offseason Goal
READ MORE: Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Issues Tank Dell Injury Update
READ MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Pursue Realistic Big-Play WR
READ MORE: Houston Texans Connected to Massive Trade With Raiders
READ MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Intriguing Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agent