Houston Texans Urged to Pursue Realistic Big-Play WR
The Houston Texans have a rather rough financial situation heading into the offseason, so attempting to improve their roster will be a trying exercise.
However, the Texans do have the opportunity to get creative here, and if anyone can do it, it's general manager Nick Caserio.
One clear need for Houston going into free agency is wide receiver, as the team has nothing but question marks behind Nico Collins right now.
Yes, the Texans could re-sign Stefon Diggs, but if they don't, they will need to find a solution. Heck, even if they do, they'll still need to search for an answer, because Tank Dell will probably miss all of next season due to a knee injury.
Well, Bryce Martino of Toro Times has singled out a very appealing—and affordable—wide out for Houston to pursue on the open market: Demarcus Robinson.
Robinson spent the 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams and caught 31 passes for 505 yards and seven touchdowns. The most intriguing part of his stat line is the fact that he averaged 16.3 yards per catch, indicating his big-play ability.
The 30-year-old has achieved 500 yards just once in his career, so it's not like Robinson is a bona fide talent, but he could probably be had on a cheap one-year deal, and at the very least, he has proven himself as a solid ancillary option.
Additionally, Robinson has been on a playoff team every season in his nine-year NFL career, so he definitely has some pretty legitimate experience.
If the Texans find themselves unable to land a top-tier wide receiver, Robinson could represent a solid answer for them.
