Houston Texans Connected to Massive Trade With Raiders
The Houston Texans will almost surely be in the market for some weapons this offseason, as C.J. Stroud definitely needs some help heading into 2025.
With Stefon Diggs hitting free agency and Tank Dell likely slated to miss all of next year due to a horrific knee injury, the Texans will have to find a way to add some wide receivers in the coming months, which may prove difficult with limited cap room.
However, Bryce Martino of Toro Times has identified a potential move Houston could to significantly bolster its weaponry: swinging a trade for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers.
"The Raiders already had trade calls for Meyers last off-season, one being from the San Francisco 49ers, and could receive more this year," Martino wrote. "Meyers totaled 1,027 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has one more year left on his deal with a cap hit of $14.9 million in 2025, per Spotrac."
Meyers would actually represent a very affordable target for the Texans. Houston currently has $4.9 million in cap space, but it could certainly open up some more room with roster cuts and contract restructures.
Basically, the Texans could easily fit the 28-year-old into their budget if they really wanted to, and it may be worth considering how effective Meyers was in the Raiders' No. 1 receiver role last year after Las Vegas moved Davante Adams.
Meyers went undrafted but eventually landed with the New England Patriots in 2019, where he spent four seasons and established himself as a very reliable option in the aerial attack. He then signed with the Raiders in 2023.
The North Carolina State product has registered over 800 yards in each of his past four campaigns.
Of course, whether or not the Raiders—who are severely lacking weapons themselves—would actually want to trade Meyers is anyone's guess.
