Texans' DeMeco Ryans Makes Strong Claim on Will Anderson Jr.
The Houston Texans have just been getting their feet wet through the motions of this year's training camp stint, but so far, a few notable names have already gone on to impress head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Among those impressive faces on the roster has been Texans' star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who comes off his first Pro Bowl selection last season, entering the 2025 campaign with eyes set on a breakout potentially underway.
And based on the latest comments from Ryans at Texans' camp, it appears Anderson's drive to make that next jump in his development next season has been virtually unmatched.
“Will [Anderson] has done a really good job of taking his game to the next level when it comes to his pass rush," Ryans said at Texans camp. "I haven’t seen a person more dialed in when it comes to what moves he’s trying to execute.”
While Houston and the rest of the league still sit a few days deep into camp, Anderson Jr. hasn't been shy of making a positive initial impression on the coaching staff so far. While he was one of the better young pass rushers the league had to offer heading into this year as-is, the Texans' star has made it clear himself and through his coaches that he wants to elevate his game to the next level.
Earlier in camp, Anderson Jr. himself dove into some of the improvements he's been fine-tuning over recent months, seemingly centered upon refining the little things.
“For me, it is just like when I am on the block using my hands better, getting off blocks, my escape when I am rushing the passer, am I reaching with position on the quarterback, can I get some strip sacks? Stuff like that, those are the things I want to work on this offseason. Really just getting precise at those things and taking my game to the next level.”
During his last season in the fold for the Texans, Anderson Jr. finished with 11 total sacks and 37 combined tackles through 14 games alongside Danielle Hunter on Houston's front seven, and now, he seems primed to take those numbers up a notch.
It's a massive year three for Anderson Jr. in Houston. Time will tell if he can meet the mark on those high expectations once the season officially kicks off in September.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans' Former Top Pick in Grave Danger of Losing His Job
MORE: Houston Texans’ Nick Chubb Gets Honest About Returning to Form
MORE: Texans WR Doesn't Hold Back About Houston's Offense
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Makes Bold Claim About Texans Offense
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Delivers Emotional Message About Tank Dell