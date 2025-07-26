DeMeco Ryans Delivers Emotional Message About Tank Dell
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shared his thoughts on losing Tank Dell to injury late in the 2024 season.
“It was an emotional gut punch," Ryans said.
Dell suffered a devastating injury as he tore both his ACL and MCL and fractured his knee. The 25-year-old wide receiver may miss the entire 2025 season, but is progressing well in rehab.
“Outstanding attitude.. He’s in every meeting in the front row with a football in his hand," Ryans said when asked about Dell's rehab.
In 14 games in the 2024 season, Dell hauled in 51 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns. This followed a quality rookie season where Dell had 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been a quality receiver for C.J. Stroud and the Texans.
While Dell recovers from injury, the Houston will rely on their new weapons. The Texans added Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the draft while acquiring Christian Kirk in a trade. Houston also brought in Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator.
With the added talent, the Texans could become one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. When Dell returns from injury, Stroud will have a plethora of weapons to throw to.
