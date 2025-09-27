Texans Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Titans Game
The Houston Texans are making some last-minute additions to their roster before Week 4's matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.
According to a team release, the Texans have elevated two veteran cornerbacks from the practice squad to their active roster: Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross.
It's not the first time that both names have been elevated before game day this season. Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars saw the same results for both amid the injury to rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith and his status on the Injured Reserve list.
This time, though, the moves likely come as a follow-up to star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. being listed as questionable leading up to kickoff. Stingley was a DNP for two practices and limited for one leading up to this weekend with the oblique injury he suffered vs. the Jaguars.
DeMeco Ryans would label Stingley as day-to-day following his injury in Week 3, which inevitably took him out of the action for the entire second half.
"Stingley had an oblique injury. He'll be day-to-day," Ryans said during his post-game presser vs. Jacksonville. "We'll see how he progresses throughout the week."
Could the pair of elevations at cornerback mean that Stingley won't be good to go vs. the Titans? That still remains to be seen, but with two more depth pieces to utilize, it won't leave the Texans totally short-handed within their secondary that's been beaten up early in the year.
If Stingley isn't in the fold vs. the Titans, the Texans will be forced to run with a starting duo of second-year Kamari Lassiter and veteran Tremon Smith as their top-two corners, with Bryant and Ross filling in behind them. Though we'll have more clarity on the status of Houston's star corner and whether he'll be active leading up to kickoff.
Both Bryant and Ross have one more standard practice squad elevation to utilize for the rest of the season from the Texans before they have to be signed to the main roster; similar to how Houston signed fullback Jakob Johnson to the 53-man roster after two elevations in Weeks 1 and 2.
