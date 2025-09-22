Texans' Offense Hits Rock Bottom After Week 3 Loss
The Houston Texans have officially hit rock bottom of the NFL's scoring offenses to begin the 2025 season.
After three turbulent offensive showings and an 0-3 start to the year, the Texans have totaled a combined 38 points within three games– the lowest point total through the first three games of the NFL season.
The second-lowest point total is none other than the 1-2 Atlanta Falcons, residing at 42, but still a notch ahead of the Texans, averaging a lowly 12.7 points per game. Yikes.
It's been far from an optimal start to the season on the offensive side of the ball for Houston, and in Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, those issues of Weeks 1 and 2 only persisted, leading to another dud offensively for what ended in a 10-17 defeat to their division rival.
C.J. Stroud and the passing offense looked off from start to finish in Jacksonville, with the Texans' quarterback completing 25/38 total passes for 204 yards, and had one touchdown pass to Nico Collins, but also had two critical interceptions in the fourth quarter. The run game performed well in limited opportunities, but had under 20 team carries on the day.
Overall, it's simply a huge step back from where the Texans need to be as a unit to have any playoff expectations looking ahead. Outside of a handful of explosive plays, most of which have come from a few Nico Collins catches, Houston has remained extremely uninspiring through their initial 12 quarters.
Houston has a poor third-down success rate, an inexperienced and inconsistent offensive line in front of Stroud, and a first-year offensive coordinator and play caller in Nick Caley, who's already facing early questions whether he could find himself out of the fold in due time.
If you were to dream up a nightmare scenario for the Texans' offense before the start of this season, the results would probably look a little bit like this. Houston needs to hone in on the critical offensive improvements they desperately need to make, and do it fast before their hopes of remaining in the playoff hunt this year wash away– if they haven't done so already.
The one silver lining for the Texans through their offensive woes is the point differential those troubles have come with.
Houston has lost by one score in each game for Weeks 1-3, leading to a combined -13 point differential throughout– not even within the bottom-10 of the NFL. They're also ranked in the top five in the NFL for total points allowed at 51.
That's a testament to what Houston's been able to put together defensively, and ultimately, keep this group in the game coming down to the wire in all three matchups of the year. But thus far, it's led to the Texans being unable to convert on all of those game-saving opportunities, and now find themselves fighting from behind as one of six teams to start the season winless through three tries.
To make that climb up the 0-3 mountain, that starts with a win in Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans, but to do so, this offense will have to take a considerable step forward from the first three weeks of play.