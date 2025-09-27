Five Bold Predictions for Texans' Week 4 Matchup vs. Titans
It's a crucial week ahead for the 0-3 Houston Texans, as they'll be looking to escape their winless start to the year against the 0-3 Tennessee Titans, both in a battle to avoid falling to last place in the AFC South through the first month of the year.
The Texans are at home for their second time this year, and have their backs against the wall early in a season that's begun about as brutally as one could imagine on the offensive side of the ball. If Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars was a must-win for their season, calling this week a must-win would be an understatement.
Here's five bold predictions for how the events of the Texans' Week 4 matchup vs. the Titans could pan out:
1. C.J. Stroud Puts Up Most Passing Yards of Season
C.J. Stroud has had a quiet start to his third year in Houston amid the offense's consistent woes through three weeks. However, the stage is set for a much more comfortable week in store for the Texans' star quarterback.
He's back at home in NRG on a regular week against a softer Titans defense fresh off allowing 41 points to their fellow AFC South members in the Indianapolis Colts, and perhaps, most importantly, has a healthy offensive line in front of him.
In a game in which he has a lot to prove, there's an opportunity for Stroud to have his best game of the season thus far, have his highest passing yards of the year (207+), and quiet any narratives that he's simply fallen off a cliff.
2. Nico Collins Keeps the Hot Hand, Scores TD
If L'Jarius Sneed wasn't aware of who Nico Collins was before this weekend, he will be after Sunday.
During both showings in which Collins played vs. the Titans last season, while not facing Sneed in either, he scored a touchdown in each–the first coming in their Week 12 loss, and their second during the final game and win of the regular season in Week 18.
This time, Collins has even more to prove against his division rivals. The Texans' star wideout has hit pay dirt during the last two weeks of the season vs. the Buccaneers and the Jaguars, and the hot hand could very well continue heading into Week 4 against a defense that's allowed a combined 74 points since Week 2.
3. Offensive Line Has Best Performance Yet
Fun fact: if all holds as expected leading up to kickoff, this week will be the first for the Texans in which they'll be rolling out the same five-man starting offensive line combination as they did the week before.
Everyone's been deemed healthy ahead of the weekend, allowing the whole unit to build some much-needed chemistry, and I think it pans out in a big way.
While Stroud's protection might not be seamless behind an offensive line still facing some early-season growing pains, compared to what's been rolled out for the first three weeks of action and against a subpar Titans front, the Texans' signal caller could have his cleanest day in the pocket yet.
4. Will Anderson Logs 2+ Sacks
So far through three games, Will Anderson has been the star of the show for Houston defensively. He's logged at least one sack through each of their showings, and rolls into Week 4 at home looking to take that sack streak to four-straight games.
And with the Titans rolling out an offensive line with starting right tackle JC Latham in the mix for the third-straight week, the door is open for Anderson to continue his dominant year with another sack, and maybe even two against rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
5. Texans Win...and Cover
The Texans are currently favored by an extreme -7 heading into this weekend vs. the Titans, per odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. That's a lot of points in favor of a team that's held the worst-scoring offense through three weeks, but it doesn't seem too far-fetched.
The Titans have allowed at least 20 points and 300 total yards for their first three weeks of the season. If the Texans can capitalize on Tennessee's struggles defensively and show at least the slightest signs of life on the scoring end compared to how they've started the season, Houston has the talent, on paper, to win this game by two touchdowns.
Therefore, I'm expecting the Texans to win, cover, and get back to business after a disastrous first three weeks of the season.
