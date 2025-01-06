Texans Named Destination for Chiefs' Breakout Defender
The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, so they probably aren't thinking about free agency right now.
However, the Texans will need to find some significant improvements this offseason, and one area of need will be their defensive line.
More specifically, Houston could use some help on the interior in order to create more opportunities for edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has linked the Texans to Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton in free agency.
"Tershawn Wharton has quietly become a key cog in the Chiefs defense," Ballentine wrote. " ... His ability to get after the quarterback would only intensify a pass rush that includes Anderson and Danielle Hunter."
Wharton had a breakout year this season, racking up 29 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He isn't incredibly stout against the run, but he did register a very solid 68.3 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Missouri S&T, went undrafted but ultimately made his way to the Chiefs in 2020.
Since then, Wharton has been a productive member of Kansas City's defensive line rotation, although he had never finished with more than two sacks in any individual campaign prior to 2024.
Wharton is slated to hit the open market this coming offseason, and with the Chiefs having rather limited cap space, they may not be able to re-sign him.
The Texans won't have a whole lot of money to spend themselves, but Wharton should represent a pretty affordable pickup for the club.