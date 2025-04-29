Texans Draft Pick Earns High Praise From NFL Legend
The Houston Texans made a collection of interesting pickups during the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, perhaps the most notable of their additions came atop the second round when they added Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins at pick 34.
Higgins came on board as a result of their trade down with the New York Giants in efforts to add quarterback Jaxson Dart, and while the Iowa State product may not be getting the same hype as the four receivers chosen ahead of him, an NFL legend has made sure not to overlook him during the pre-draft process.
Former All-Pro and Pro Bowl receiver Steve Smith Jr., sounded off on the Texans' newest receiver on his YouTube, crediting Higgins with a ton of upside and traits he can bring to Houston's offense.
"We've been seeing a lot of comments in here saying, 'Hey, [Higgins] is my sleeper, this is my sleeper, Smith said of the Texans' wide receiver. "This isn't my sleeper, because I'm wide awake watching his film... Great job of separation, can get in and out of breaks, and then drop his weight. Has the ability to be physical at the line of scrimmage; he fights through contact."
"Yes, he can catch on the jump balls, but when we compare him to [Tetairoa McMillan], this is what I would love to see T-Mac do, some of these things on a consistent basis where he can fight through getting pressed up," Smith said. "I think that's with [Higgins], I think that's the difference that makes him such a unique football player. Yes, he's tall, but he actually plays to his strength and his height, versus some of the other guys who are a little bit taller who are not."
Smith even goes as far as comparing Higgins to this year's second receiver off the board in Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, another strong, jump-ball weapon that looks to be a dangerous asset in the Carolina Panthers offense after his selection at 8th overall.
However, for the Texans, they were able to pick up their own physical, vertical threat in Higgins, who posted 1,183 yards, 87 catches, and a team-leading nine receiving touchdowns during his final season at Iowa State.
In an offense now without two major targets in Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell for the 2025 season ahead, the stage will be set for Higgins to possibly have a major role as quickly as year one if his skillset comes as advertised, and he'll even have a chance to do it alongside his former college teammate in Jaylin Noel.
In the eyes of a former elite wideout like Smith Jr., he's more than capable of making that high impact.
