Texans Eye Historic Win vs. Vikings

The Houston Texans are seeking their first win against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) rushes toward the end zone Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have only been around for 23 NFL seasons and they only play the teams in the NFC once every four years for the most part.

That's why the Week 3 contest against the Minnesota Vikings is just the sixth-ever meeting between the two franchises. In the game, the Texans hope to grab their first win against the Vikings in franchise history.

A win would mean that the Philadelphia Eagles would be the last team that the Texans have yet to beat. Even though they don't have a win against the Vikings, they have come up close in the past.

In the first meeting back in 2004, the Texans trailed by 14 points in the middle of the fourth quarter, but tied the game going into an overtime, where Daunte Culpepper launched a 50-yard touchdown to Marcus Robinson. In 2008, the Texans lost in their first-ever trip to Minnesota by a touchdown.

In 2012, despite having one of the best teams in the NFL, the Texans couldn't score a touchdown and lost to the Vikings, marking one of their four losses that season. After a blowout loss in 2016, the Texans came closer in 2020, losing by just eight points.

Now, the Texans are making their first visit to U.S. Bank Stadium, where they hope to get the monkey off the back and beat the Vikings for the first time ever.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

