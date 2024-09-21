Texans Eye Historic Win vs. Vikings
The Houston Texans have only been around for 23 NFL seasons and they only play the teams in the NFC once every four years for the most part.
That's why the Week 3 contest against the Minnesota Vikings is just the sixth-ever meeting between the two franchises. In the game, the Texans hope to grab their first win against the Vikings in franchise history.
A win would mean that the Philadelphia Eagles would be the last team that the Texans have yet to beat. Even though they don't have a win against the Vikings, they have come up close in the past.
In the first meeting back in 2004, the Texans trailed by 14 points in the middle of the fourth quarter, but tied the game going into an overtime, where Daunte Culpepper launched a 50-yard touchdown to Marcus Robinson. In 2008, the Texans lost in their first-ever trip to Minnesota by a touchdown.
In 2012, despite having one of the best teams in the NFL, the Texans couldn't score a touchdown and lost to the Vikings, marking one of their four losses that season. After a blowout loss in 2016, the Texans came closer in 2020, losing by just eight points.
Now, the Texans are making their first visit to U.S. Bank Stadium, where they hope to get the monkey off the back and beat the Vikings for the first time ever.
