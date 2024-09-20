Texans TE Out for Season, RB Questionable for Vikings Game
The Houston Texans got bad injury news on Thursday, as it was reported that tight end Brevin Jordan will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The 24-year-old Miami product will be sidelined for the season, though his impact in the locker room will still be immensely valuable.
Furthermore, star running back Joe Mixon missed a second-straight practice on Thursday. Having suffered an injury during the Texans' Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears, Houston will be thin at the running back position on Sunday.
Set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, the Texans released their second injury report of the week, this time with plenty of non-participants from Wednesday starting to get back on track on the field. Here's how Thursday's injury report played out:
- RB Joe Mixon, Ankle - DNP
- DB Kris Boyd, Hip - LP
- WR Nico Collins, Hip/Foot - LP
- DT Foley Fatukasi, Shoulder - LP
- C Jarrett Patterson, Calf - LP
- RB Dameon Pierce, Hamstring - DNP
- C Juice Scruggs, Groin - LP
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Shin - LP
- TE Dalton Schultz, Ankle - FP
- DB M.J. Stewart, Knee - LP
- CB Kamari Lassiter, Elbow - LP
Rookie cornerback Kamari Lassiter -- who pulled down his first career interception last weekend -- was added to the injury report as a limited participant with an elbow injury.
Along with Mixon, running back Dameon Pierce didn't participate in practice. Expect Cam Akers to get plenty of burn at the position. Fortunately for the offense, Nico Collins was a limited participant as he's expected to be good to go against the Vikings. A few other non-participants from Wednesday were limited participants on Thursday, as general health seems to be trending in a positive direction for Houston.
