Texans Trade for Panthers RB in Mock Deal
The Houston Texans have gotten a little banged up at the running back position early this season.
Dameon Pierce was inactive for last week's game and Joe Mixon also suffered an injury during the win against the Chicago Bears, forcing the team to give third-stringer Cam Akers some touches.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggests that the Texans should trade for Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders.
"Sanders has flopped in Carolina, but he was a productive dual-threat in four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles," Knox writes. "While Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon appeared to avoid a serious ankle injury on Sunday, the Texans could be in the market for additional depth. Backup Dameon Pierce was inactive for Week 2 with a hamstring injury."
Sanders, 27, has struggled since joining the Panthers, but it's possible that he could still play well if he had a better offensive line blocking for him. He has that potentially with the Texans, but Houston is unlikely to trade him.
Sanders has three years remaining on his deal, which means he isn't going to be cheap. The only way the Panthers would be able to trade Sanders is likely if they were to attach some kind of draft capital for him. The Panthers can't afford to give away any picks considering they gave up so many for the Bryce Young trade back in 2023 that has worked out horribly.
The Panthers have made many bad decisions over the past 18 months, so they shouldn't look to make any more.
