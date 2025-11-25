Texans Open as Clear Road Underdogs vs. Colts

The Houston Texans are heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts looking like the clear underdogs in the eyes of sportsbooks.

According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Texans are +4.5 (+180 ML) on the road against their division rival Colts, making for Houston's second straight week as betting underdogs.

Texans Open as +4.5 Underdogs vs. Colts

So far this season, Houston's 5-6 against the spread, but just 0-3 as underdogs on the road––those three losses coming against the LA Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks.

Now in Week 13, the Texans will have another tall challenge against the Colts and their potent offensive unit, led by Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor, to take them atop the AFC South with an 8-3 record and as the number-one scoring unit through the first half of the season.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But Houston might be the best matchup on paper to take on that offensive prowess. The Texans are the number-one scoring defense through the first 12 weeks of the year, well-rounded in both the front seven and their secondary, and coming off a red-hot week of logging eight sacks on the reigning MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

In Houston's last five games against the Colts, they've rattled off a record of 4-0-1, sweeping their latest season series in 2024. The last time the Texans lost in Indianapolis came back in 2021 when Carson Wentz was at the helm of their offense, throwing for two touchdowns in a duel against Davis Mills.

This time around, the stakes are look much higher, as Houston will be searching a fourth-straight win and their chance at a 7-5 record on the season, while for the Colts, they'll be trying to extend their lead of the AFC South they've commanded throughout the entire year thus far.

Kickoff between the Texans and Colts lands on Sunday, November 30th at 12 p.m. CT in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!