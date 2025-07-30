Houston Texans' Former Top Pick in Grave Danger of Losing His Job
The Houston Texans have some very obvious concerns heading into the 2025 NFL season, and perhaps none are more glaring than their offensive line.
The Texans had big problems in the trenches last year, and while Houston did some reshuffling along its offensive line over the past several months, potential issues still clearly exist.
That has been on full display in training camp when it comes to right tackle Blake Fisher, who has been playing so poorly in practice that he was removed from team drills in back-to-back days.
The worst part is that Fisher's most recent mistake — a false start on Tuesday — came while playing against the backups,
A former second-round pick, Fisher was viewed as a potential franchise piece at the tackle position for Houston, but after struggling in 15 games and five starts during his rookie campaign and evidently laboring in training camp, it's becoming clear that Fisher could lose his job.
Remember: the Texans selected Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft this past April. With Cam Robinson settled in on the left side, Ersery could move over to the right side of the line and supplant Fisher, who has done nothing to grab a firm hold on a starting spot.
Houston's offensive line allowed 54 sacks last season, which is something that the Texans obviously do not want to repeat in 2025. Do not be the least bit surprised if it's Ersery — not Fisher — who ends up starting Week 1 at right tackle in H-Town.
