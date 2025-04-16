Insider Links Texans to Massive Draft Trade Possibility
Could the Houston Texans look to make a move up the board in this month's draft?
It might be hard to count the idea out, as some insiders have seemed to indicate the stage could be set for Houston to take a look at shifting up within their place in the first round.
In the eyes of ESPN's Field Yates, he sees the Texans as one of the most likely to trade up in round one, largely in an effort to add more talent to their offensive line.
"The Texans could certainly line up tomorrow along the offensive line with their updated depth chart, but it feels like the long-term vision is still a work in progress," Yates wrote. "Houston has plenty of competition ahead of them in the draft order for offensive linemen. The Cardinals, Bengals, Seahawks, Chargers and Vikings have all been popularly linked to the position in the first round. The Texans -- who have seven total picks this year -- could try to jump ahead of at least a few of those franchises."
Houston has shown no reservations to be aggressive in their efforts to change the roster up this offseason, and perhaps that trend could continue going into the draft.
Especially with the Texans already doing extensive work to their offensive line as is, it would only make sense for Nick Caserio and Co. to continue to do so to try and mend this group together from a brutal campaign in 2024.
As to who Houston could target with a round one trade up? Yates went on to list several names that could interest the Texans brass.
"Potential targets who would make sense include Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr., North Dakota State G/C Grey Zabel, Ohio State G Donovan Jackson, Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. and Ohio State OT Josh Simmons."
It'll be crucial for the Texans to leave the draft with some more youth and talent in their offensive trenches, so if a trade-up scenario to forfeit a few extra assets lands Houston their ideal fit upfront, it could be a worthwhile investment to make. Though it remains to be seen if the opportunity will present itself.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get rolling on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
