REPORT: Houston Texans Narrow Draft Pick Down to Three Players
The Houston Texans are selecting 25th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft later this month, and the general consensus is that the Texans will be taking an offensive lineman.
It makes sense, considering Houston was brutal in the trenches this past season, allowing C.J. Stroud to get sacked 52 times. On top of that, the Texans traded away five-time Pro Bowl tackle in Laremy Tunsil, opening up an even larger hole.
Not surprisingly, Houston appears set to go in the direction of adding an offensive lineman, with John Hickman of Locked on Texans reporting that the team has narrowed down its first-round pick to three players, and all of them are offensive linemen: Kelvin Banks, Tyler Booker and Josh Conerly.
Banks and Conerly are both tackles while Booker is a guard, so you have to figure that Houston will be prioritizing the former two players due to the primacy of the position. Perhaps the Texans will then roll with Booker if both Banks and Conerly are off the board.
The absence of Josh Simmons is interesting, but it may indicate that Houston is expecting the Ohio State product to be long gone before it is on the clock. It may also be a sign that the Texans are worried about Simmons' health, as he is recovering from a major knee injury.
Regardless, Houston seems to be prepared to make the "safe" pick in the draft, which is definitely a smart move considering how much duress Stroud was under in 2024.
The Texans also need to add some weapons for Stroud, too, but this is a deep wide receiver class, and they can take care of that on Day 2 and beyond.
