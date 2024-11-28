Texans Daily

Will Anderson Jr. 'Huge' for Texans

Houston Texans star Will Anderson Jr. plays a key role on defense.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates his s ackagainst Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) (not pictured) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
If the Houston Texans are going to make any semblance of noise this season, they need to ensure Will Anderson Jr. is healthy and available.

Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, made his return to the field last week against the Tennessee Titans after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud emphasized the importance of Anderson's presence on defense and in the locker room.

“He’s been huge," Stroud said of Anderson. "He’s been amazing. He’s been able to not only just help me in football, but on our walk with the Lord and that’s been very big and also just we go through a lot of the similar things of being the youngest in our family, a lot of people depending on us, a lot of that weight. So, we’ve been able to talk to each other about those things as well. So, it’s a lot of just brotherhood with me and him and I have a lot of love for him and just really appreciative of him building me up and then also being honest with me.”

Anderson and the Texans are preparing to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

