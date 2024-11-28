Will Anderson Jr. 'Huge' for Texans
If the Houston Texans are going to make any semblance of noise this season, they need to ensure Will Anderson Jr. is healthy and available.
Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, made his return to the field last week against the Tennessee Titans after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud emphasized the importance of Anderson's presence on defense and in the locker room.
“He’s been huge," Stroud said of Anderson. "He’s been amazing. He’s been able to not only just help me in football, but on our walk with the Lord and that’s been very big and also just we go through a lot of the similar things of being the youngest in our family, a lot of people depending on us, a lot of that weight. So, we’ve been able to talk to each other about those things as well. So, it’s a lot of just brotherhood with me and him and I have a lot of love for him and just really appreciative of him building me up and then also being honest with me.”
Anderson and the Texans are preparing to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
