Texans Have Plenty to Play For After AFC South Clincher

The Houston Texans are getting ready to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) reacts after a game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have locked up a playoff spot after beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Even with the division title clinched, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is getting his team ready to play for their big game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

“For me, anytime you strap it up it is time to go compete and win. I don’t know any other way, I don’t see how anybody else could find any other way. Our guys put a lot of work into going out, putting their bodies on the line to go and compete so that is what it will be about. One game at a time mentality still hasn’t changed just because we won the AFC South. Our approach is still the same, go out and play good football, get better in all three phases," Ryans said.

Over the next two games, the Texans will get the chance to face potential playoff opponents, both of whom are playing for something. That should give the Texans an idea of who they could be facing when the games begin to really count.

The Texans and Chiefs are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Saturday.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

