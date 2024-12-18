Texans Have Plenty to Play For After AFC South Clincher
The Houston Texans have locked up a playoff spot after beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.
Even with the division title clinched, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is getting his team ready to play for their big game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.
READ MORE: Texans Clinch AFC South After Colts Loss
“For me, anytime you strap it up it is time to go compete and win. I don’t know any other way, I don’t see how anybody else could find any other way. Our guys put a lot of work into going out, putting their bodies on the line to go and compete so that is what it will be about. One game at a time mentality still hasn’t changed just because we won the AFC South. Our approach is still the same, go out and play good football, get better in all three phases," Ryans said.
Over the next two games, the Texans will get the chance to face potential playoff opponents, both of whom are playing for something. That should give the Texans an idea of who they could be facing when the games begin to really count.
The Texans and Chiefs are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Saturday.
