Texans Clinch AFC South After Colts Loss

The Houston Texans are playoff-bound for the second year in a row.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) smiles after the game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are popping champagne after clinching the AFC South for the second consecutive season.

The Texans won the division after beating the Miami Dolphins in the early window of Week 15 while the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Denver Broncos on the road in the late slate.

This marks the second consecutive season where the Texans have won the division, but it won't take nearly as many dramatics as it did a year ago when they had to beat the Colts on the road in a Week 18 primetime matchup.

The Texans have now won eight of the last 14 AFC South championships since 2011 and will have the opportunity to host a playoff game.

The Texans have a tough schedule over the next 10 days facing the Kansas City Chiefs on the road before hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. To wrap up the division before facing that gauntlet in the schedule is a massive sigh of relief for the Texans.

However, the Texans can still jockey for playoff positioning in the final weeks, so the remaining three games haven't lost all of its purpose.

