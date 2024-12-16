Dolphins Give Update On WR Grant DuBose Following Scary Collision Against the Texans
The Houston Texans clinched the AFC South in Week 15 with a win over the Miami Dolphins and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts. At 9-5, the Texans have now won the division two years in a row and will look to keep their winning ways alive to end the regular season and into the playoffs.
While it wasn't a pretty win, the Texans' defense showed out in their 20-12 victory over the Dolphins, but perhaps the biggest thought following the game was that of the health of Dolphins' wide receiver Grant DuBose. DuBose was going over the middle to catch a pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter when he was hit by Texans' safety Calen Bullock.
DuBose immediately went limp, lying on the ground with no movement. Shortly after, the medical teams rushed onto the field, freed DuBose of his football equipment, and braced him so that he would not try and move as they carted him off the field for further evaluation.
The 12-minute-long break in action felt like an eternity and players never want to see one of their peers be injured in such a way. DuBose was then transferred to a local hospital to see the extent of the damage he suffered from the injury.
With DuBose's health on everyone's minds who participated in the game, the Miami Dolphins released an update on him Monday morning stating, "After sustaining a head injury in yesterday's game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight. He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation."
Great news for something that was so concerning and scary at the moment. The game of football is a violent sport but the NFL has taken precautions to keep their players as safe as possible. Unfortunately, events such as this, happen but it is wonderful to know that DuBose will likely recover from this. While blame can be passed around to several factors, this game is what it is and it is up to both teams and sides of the ball to try and not let things like this happen in the future.
