Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Miami Dolphins

The Houston Texans were looking to clinch the AFC South for a second straight season and they did just that as they defended their home turf against the Miami Dolphins, coming away with a hard-fought 20-12 victory.
The Texans were also aided in winning the division by the Denver Broncos coming back to beat the Indianapolis Colts.
The Texans have been up and down on both sides of the ball this season and have had to play without two key contributors on the defensive side of the ball in Jalen Pitre, who suffered a season-ending injury, and Azeez Al-Shaair, who is in the midst of serving his three-game suspension for his hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Despite not having two of the main faces the Texans defense showed up and showed out against one of the better offenses, shutting down Tua Tagovailoa, Devon Achane, and Tyreek Hill. Houston's defense came to play and likely is the reason they came away with a victory as they turned the Dolphins over four times with two interceptions by Derek Stingley Jr.
Here is how the Houston Texans defensive players graded out in their AFC South-clinching victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the ball against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 92.2
2. DE Will Anderson Jr.
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith (9) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 91.1
3. DT Tim Settle
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) reacts after a sack during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 82.9
5. MLB Henry To'oTo'o
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) is introduced before playing against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 81.3
Lowest Graded:
1. DT Folorunso Fatukasi
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (91) and teammates react after stopping Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on fourth down in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Jeff Okudah (11) in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.6
T-3. DE Denico Autry
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.5
T-3. DT Mario Edwards Jr.
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) celebrates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.5
5. DT Tommy Togiai
Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) runs onto the field against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
