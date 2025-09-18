Texans Hint at Bold Plan to Stop Travis Hunter vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans will have their first meeting of the season against their division rival Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, also marking the first-ever time they'll get a look at the one and only Travis Hunter, the second-overall pick in this year's draft.
Of course, facing a unicorn talent like Hunter presents some unique challenges for Houston. There's no one else in the league that does what he does, playing on both sides of the ball in the wide receiver corps and secondary, albeit while his corner skills haven't been put on full display in the first two weeks of action (49 total defensive snaps through Weeks 1 and 2).
But for head coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans won't exactly be keying in on Hunter throughout the day, no matter where he lines up. Houston just has to focus on being themselves defensively.
"Yeah, for Travis [Hunter], we play. We have to do us better, so it's not us just singling out one player," Ryans said of matching up against Travis Hunter. "He's definitely a part of what they do, and they will try to feature him, but we don't overextend ourselves and try to chase ghosts or anything. He aligns all over the place. He'll be in every position. They're gonna find ways to get him the ball. We just have to play sound."
Ryans didn't go without handing out notable praise Hunter's way, though, applauding his ability to be an effective playmaker on both ends, which certainly won't be ignored come Sunday in Jacksonville.
"You see why he's drafted where he's drafted, the impact he's had at both places he was at, in Jackson State and also in Colorado. You see the impact that the kid has made. Outstanding, young man, outstanding player. And it's really cool to see a guy be able to play on both sides of the football in the National Football League, where a lot of people say it can't be done, but it's impressive."
Through two games of the season, Hunter has had nine catches for 55 yards on the offensive end and three total tackles on the other side of the ball.
Not a bad start for the top-two pick, but Hunter will have his hands full in Week 3 against a challenge like the Texans defense presents, regardless of what approach Ryans and his crew take.
In the midst of their lingering offensive woes, the Texans' defense has still proven to be among the league's best.
Hunter will be up against one of the top secondaries in the league headlined by Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter at corner, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his offensive line is tasked with limiting what Houston's elite pass rush can put together, fresh off a week in which they logged four sacks, three of which came from the duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.
On the other end, Hunter will be within a secondary on the opposing end of a top wide receiver in Nico Collins, as well as the returning veteran Christian Kirk in the slot, which should provide a spark on the scoring side for Houston.
Ryans and the Texans won't be forgetting about Hunter heading into this one, but they won't be losing any sleep over him either.