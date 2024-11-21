Texans Daily

Texans Hoping to Fix Problems vs. Titans

The Houston Texans have some work to do before facing the Tennessee Titans.

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have struggled in the second half for most of the season, but they scored 17 points and allowed zero in their Week 11 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is hoping to continue fixing some of their shortcomings against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

“I believe that every game is an opportunity to fix problems," Stroud said. "That was a problem we had. We need to score more touchdowns. Honestly, we could have been better today. There’s always something you can correct and fix. I’m excited and blessed to be able to go back to work and be healthy and be able to fix our problems for the Titans this week.”

The Texans are 7-4 and hold a two-game lead in the AFC South, but there is still room for improvement and growth. The Texans know that, and assuming they win the division, they will have about two months to correct these issues before the games really begin to count.

Kickoff between the Titans and Texans is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside NRG Stadium.

C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line

