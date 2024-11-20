Texans Daily

C.J. Stroud Praises Texans Offensive Line

The Houston Texans offensive line did a good job protecting C.J. Stroud.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans offensive line is celebrating after a strong performance after two very poor ones.

After allowing 12 sacks on Stroud in the previous two games, the Texans only let Stroud take one sack in their Week 11 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Stroud praised his offensive line following the game on Monday.

“They’ve been amazing," Stroud said. "They always do amazing. I’ve been better on with getting the ball out on time and I believe that helps those guys out. Slow (Bobby Slowik) is doing a good job of mixing it up. We got some more quick game in here, we got some times helping (with) their star rusher. I thought Tytus (Howard) played amazing. Tytus was in their battling. Him and Micah (Parsons) were going head-to-head pretty much the whole game. Tytus did amazing. I thought LT (Laremy  Tunsil) played well. J-Patt (Jarrett Patterson), Juice (Scruggs), Shaq (Mason), them boys are the heartbeat of our team. O-line and D-line... they’re the reason why we win. But it’s up to us to play complimentary football. A lot of times they get  the blame but it’s not them to blame it’s myself not getting the ball out on time... Those guys hung in. "

The Texans will need to continue playing well in the trenches and protect Stroud if they want to win the AFC South and make some noise in the playoffs this season.

