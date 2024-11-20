Best and Worst Graded Texans Offensive Players vs. Cowboys

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) is introduced before the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans picked up a major win after dropping two in a row as they went into AT&T Stadium and beat the struggling Dallas Cowboys 34-10.
Throughout the past few weeks, the Texans have struggled on the offensive side of the ball but they finally seemed to find some rhythm against the Cowboys with Nico Collins back healthy and in the fold.
One thing that has plagued them over this tough stretch offensively has been the inability to score in second halves, particularly in the fourth quarter. Things seemed to be headed that way once again until running back Joe Mixon iced the game with a touchdown run.
The Texans once again relied on their running game behind Mixon but the return of Collins likely helped things open up for him, while quarterback C.J. Stroud had a pedestrian game throwing for 257 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Here is how the Houston Texans' offensive players graded out in their primetime Monday Night Football victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 84.7
2. QB C.J. Stroud
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 70.2
3. RB Joe Mixon
Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 64.3
5. LT Laremy Tunsil
Oct 20, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 62.9
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Xavier Hutchinson
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jarrett Patterson (54) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 52.5
3. TE Teagan Quitoriano
Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.1
4. TE Cade Stover
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 56.0
5. RG Shaq Mason
Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Shaq Mason (69) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
