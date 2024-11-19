Texans Daily

Texans Get Back in Rhythm in Win vs. Cowboys

The Houston Texans are back in the saddle after beating the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are celebrating after a 34-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11's edition of Monday Night Football.

The win capped off a three-game stretch of primetime games for the Texans and ended a two-game losing streak after falling to the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

With the Texans winning against the Cowboys, they were able to prove that they could learn from some of their mistakes.

After taking 12 sacks combined in the last two games, Stroud managed to only fall once against the Cowboys. Running back Joe Mixon was also better, getting over five yards per carry after just under two against the Lions.

The Texans have a long way to go to get them where they want to be, and a win against the hapless Cowboys won't change many people's opinions. However, this is a get back game for the Texans and it can boost some confidence going into the next wedge of the schedule.

The Texans are back in action on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.

