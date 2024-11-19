Houston Texans’ Big Man Scores on Wild Dallas Cowboys Fumble Play
A Lone Star State battle between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys in Jerry's World is underway and the road team is shaping up to come away with quite a large victory.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Texans have full control of the game, leading the Cowboys 27-10. Dallas is 3-6 on the season while being winless on their home field, and their resume is only going to get worse during the Monday Night Football battle.
As if losing to an in-state squad on their home field isn't painful enough, the Texans forced two fumbles against the Cowboys on the same play, and they scored a big man tough down to cap off the play as Derek Barnett made his way into the end zone.
The play was pure chaos, and it perfectly puts into context just how ugly of a play and season is has been for the Cowboys, who will have plenty of soul-searching to do this offseason. The Texans will be able to snap a two-game skid and get back on track with the return of superstar wide receiver Nico Collins.
