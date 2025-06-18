Houston Texans Make Intriguing Defensive Addition With Former Top Pick
The Houston Texans have made a new addition to their cornerback room in the weeks leading up to training camp.
According to KRPC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans have agreed to terms on a deal to sign former first-round pick Damon Arnette.
Arnette, who was most recently with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL, was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2020 NFL Draft as the 19th-overall pick. He would stay for a season and a half until he was waived midway through the 2021 season. He's also had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs on a future/reserves contract and the Miami Dolphins practice squad.
During his 13 games in the fold for the Raiders, Arnette started in just seven games through his rookie season, combining for 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, and four PBUs.
Before being drafted to the Raiders, Arnette was a standout cornerback for Ohio State, where he played for four years from 2016 to 2019, logging 53 total games, 140 combined tackles, and five interceptions during his tenure.
Now, Arnette will get another shot at securing some traction in the league within the Texans' cornerback room. Houston, who was in the market to add another depth piece to their secondary following the sudden retirement of Ronald Darby a few weeks ago, has found their replacement in the 28-year-old.
With training camp soon to be on the horizon next month, Arnette will likely be among the mix of those fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster within this Texans' defense. Currently, Houston's cornerback room is headlined by the likes of Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, and USC rookie Jaylin Smith.
The Texans have yet to release official dates for their training camp, but expect that to take place in mid-to-late July.
