Texans' Will Anderson Jr. Given Bold Prediction for Next Season
The Houston Texans undoubtedly have one of the best edge rushing tandems in the NFL when looking at the duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter– two Pro Bowl talents who combined for 23 sacks through 2024, and should be on the verge of an even better year ahead for their third season in the mix together.
However, one of those two may even be on the verge of capturing the NFL's sack title for the 2025 season–– that being Will Anderson Jr.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently broke down five of the league's top candidates to be a first-time sack leader in the NFL for 2025, where Anderson Jr. ranked atop the list with a shot to take that crown from Trey Hendrickson this coming season.
"While Anderson has showed the world he's already one of the game's elite defenders, the rest of the league should fear his potential to make even bigger strides this offseason," Kay wrote, "On the heels of earning an immensely impressive 85.1 grade from Pro Football Focus—ranking No. 10 out of 211 qualifying edge-rushers in 2024—Anderson could see a massive spike in his sack numbers by staying healthy and further building out his pass-rushing arsenal."
"It helps that Danielle Hunter will be back for another go around in Houston," Kay continued. "The veteran edge-rusher feasted with 12 sacks in his first Texans season and has real potential to breech the double-digit mark for the sixth time in seven seasons this coming year. With Hunter helping keep opposing offensive linemen honest, Anderson looks poised to break out and get serious Defensive Player of the Year buzz in 2025."
Out of the two Texans' edge rushers who could be better slated for that Defensive Player of the Year-type of run, Anderson has that high-end ceiling to take his talents to another level during his fourth season pro.
Last season, the Texans' pass rush was good as-is, ranking fifth in the NFL for total sacks (49), but was only 13th in total pressures (145), 19th in total hurries, and 14th in scoring defense. There's room to improve on this Houston defensive front, and Anderson Jr. could have the ability to be the catalyst in that aspired jump.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans DB Speaks Out on Team's Secondary
MORE: Houston Texans Pressed to Make Huge Addition for C.J. Stroud
MORE: Analyst Issues Massive Guarantee for Texans QB C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans' New DB May Have Just Thrown Shade at Eagles' Jalen Hurts
MORE: Houston Texans Defender Fires Brutal Shot at Former Team