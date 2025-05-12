Houston Texans Weapon Deemed Top Trade Candidate
The Houston Texans' offense will certainly look considerably different next September, as they parted ways with some key pieces and are injecting some new young talent on that side of the ball.
But perhaps the Texans aren't done making changes?
Houston's receiving corps is an area in which Houston may look to make another move. It acquired Christian Kirk via trade during the early stages of the offseason, signed Justin Watson in free agency and then selected both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft.
Yes, the Texans did lose Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell is set to miss all of 2025 while recovering from a knee injury, but Houston's receiver room—which is led by Nico Collins—is still becoming a bit crowded, and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder feels that could lead to a trade of John Metchie III.
"That’s a lot of mouths to feed and could make the Alabama product expendable over the coming months," Holder wrote. "Metchie is entering a contract year and likely won’t be brought back with the organization’s investments in the former Cyclones. But he was a top 50 draft pick who has plenty of talent to be more production with a bigger opportunity elsewhere. Also, the 24-year-old was reportedly receiving trade interest heading into last season."
The Texans had high hopes for Metchie when they drafted him back in 2022, but he was forced to miss his rookie campaign after being diagnosed with leukemia.
He miraculously made his way back to the field the following season, but over his last two campaigns, Metchie has totaled just 40 catches for 412 yards and a touchdown.
The Taiwan native was certainly impressive at Alabama, having hauled in 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight scores with the Crimson Tide in 2021, so perhaps he still holds some value to receiver-needy clubs.
