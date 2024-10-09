Texans Daily

Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn Earns Another NFL Award

Ka'imi Fairbairn is having a banner year for the Houston Texans.

Aug 1, 2024; Canton, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (15) kicks the point after try on a hold by punter Tommy Townsend (6) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn is so nice, he has won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award twice.

For the second time in five weeks, Fairbairn has been named the best special teams player in the AFC, earning the award after knocking down a 59-yard field goal as time expired, which clinched victory for the Texans against the Buffalo Bills.

Fairbairn, 30, also hit a field goal from 50 yards at the end of the first half and a 47-yarder in the first drive of the third quarter. Adding on his two extra points, Fairbairn was responsible for 11 of the Texans' 23 points in the win against the Bills.

It's safe to say that Fairbairn is enjoying the best season of his nine-year career so far. Before this season, Fairbairn secured the Player of the Week Award just twice, once in 2018 and again in 2023. Now, he's doubled that total just a few weeks into 2024.

Kickers can often be overlooked, but teams that have good ones can become great, and that's what Fairbairn has done for the Texans so far this season.

Texans Add Superstar WR Nico Collins to Injured Reserve

JEREMY BRENER

