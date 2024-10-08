Texans Offer Update on Injured LB
The Houston Texans have yet to see linebacker Christian Harris this season after he was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury.
Harris, a third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, recorded 65 tackles last season for the Texans.
He'll be a big boost for the defense when he returns, but coach DeMeco Ryans isn't sure when exactly that will be.
“I am still waiting on [if] Christian [Harris] is improving," Ryans said. "He is doing well, we actually had Christian down on the sideline yesterday which was encouraging to see him down there, see his support, his energy that he brings to our team. We are pulling for him to get back at the right time.”
READ MORE: Texans' Adversity Early in Season to Benefit Them Long Term
Chances are that the Texans are closer to his return, but Ryans is confident that Harris will be strong upon his return.
“Whenever we can get Christian back, it'll be beneficial for everyone," Ryans said. "I am excited about his growth and his development. I'm still very encouraged by that and Christian will pick up right where he left off.”
Harris will continue to get healthier as the Texans get ready to face off against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
READ MORE: Texans Give Injury Update for WR Nico Collins
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans WR Nico Collins Entering Elite Conversation
• Texans Win on Last-Second FG vs. Bills
• C.J. Stroud Throws 67-Yard Touchdown Bomb to Nico Collins vs. Bills