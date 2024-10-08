Texans Daily

Texans Offer Update on Injured LB

Christian Harris has yet to make his Houston Texans debut this season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) brings down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) brings down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-Imagn Images / Robert Scheer-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans have yet to see linebacker Christian Harris this season after he was placed on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Harris, a third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, recorded 65 tackles last season for the Texans.

He'll be a big boost for the defense when he returns, but coach DeMeco Ryans isn't sure when exactly that will be.

“I am still waiting on [if] Christian [Harris] is improving," Ryans said. "He is doing well, we actually had Christian down on the sideline yesterday which was encouraging to see him down there, see his support, his energy that he brings to our team. We are pulling for him to get back at the right time.”

 READ MORE: Texans' Adversity Early in Season to Benefit Them Long Term

Chances are that the Texans are closer to his return, but Ryans is confident that Harris will be strong upon his return.

“Whenever we can get Christian back, it'll be beneficial for everyone," Ryans said. "I am excited about his growth and his development. I'm still very encouraged by that and Christian will pick up right where he left off.”

Harris will continue to get healthier as the Texans get ready to face off against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

READ MORE: Texans Give Injury Update for WR Nico Collins

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans WR Nico Collins Entering Elite Conversation

• Texans Win on Last-Second FG vs. Bills

• C.J. Stroud Throws 67-Yard Touchdown Bomb to Nico Collins vs. Bills

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Rising After Win vs. Bills?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News