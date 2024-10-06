Texans Win on Last-Second FG vs. Bills
The Houston Texans are victorious after a 23-20 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 at NRG Stadium.
With just two seconds left, Ka'imi Fairbairn lined up for a 59-yard field goal to win the game as time expired.
The Texans led in the first half 17-3, but the Bills roared back with two touchdowns of their own in the third quarter. Houston had chances to put the game away, but two turnovers from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter kept Buffalo in the game.
The Texans had the Bills on their own 3-yard line with less than a minute to go, and Buffalo could have ran the ball to go to overtime, but Josh Allen threw three incompletions, allowing Houston to return a punt and get right on the fringe of Fairbairn's range for the game-winning field goal.
In the first game against his former team, Stefon Diggs caught six passes for a team-high 82 yards. Nico Collins had 78 yards and a touchdown of his own before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.
The Texans are now 4-1 as they go to Foxboro next week for a date with the 1-4 New England Patriots.
