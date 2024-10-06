Texans Daily

Texans Win on Last-Second FG vs. Bills

The Houston Texans pulled out a win against the Buffalo Bills.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) reacts after making a tackle during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are victorious after a 23-20 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 at NRG Stadium.

With just two seconds left, Ka'imi Fairbairn lined up for a 59-yard field goal to win the game as time expired.

The Texans led in the first half 17-3, but the Bills roared back with two touchdowns of their own in the third quarter. Houston had chances to put the game away, but two turnovers from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter kept Buffalo in the game.

The Texans had the Bills on their own 3-yard line with less than a minute to go, and Buffalo could have ran the ball to go to overtime, but Josh Allen threw three incompletions, allowing Houston to return a punt and get right on the fringe of Fairbairn's range for the game-winning field goal.

In the first game against his former team, Stefon Diggs caught six passes for a team-high 82 yards. Nico Collins had 78 yards and a touchdown of his own before leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

The Texans are now 4-1 as they go to Foxboro next week for a date with the 1-4 New England Patriots.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

