C.J. Stroud Struggles Late, But Texans Coach Still Proud
The Houston Texans may have committed two unfortunate turnovers in the fourth quarter, but they still found a way to beat the Buffalo Bills 23-20 in Week 5 at NRG Stadium.
The turnovers are rare from quarterback C.J. Stroud, and coach DeMeco Ryans wasn't thrilled with not taking care of the football, but he was still proud of his ability to bounce back and come up in a big way.
“I’m so proud of him because it's easy to see the negative plays," Ryans said postgame. "It’s easy to see the turnovers. Everybody knows, nobody hurts more when that ball is turned over than C.J. He feels really bad about it. But you keep punting, keep battling, that's why I'm so proud of him. In those moments, a lot of guys can tuck their head and feel sorry. When we needed to play at the end to get a few more yards, C.J. stepped up. Our play wasn't there so he improvised and found Dare to get a few more yards so ‘Imi’ could kick the field goal. I’m so proud of C.J. and his growth throughout this entire year.”
Stroud was able to find running back Dare Ogunbowale for a five-yard pass with just a few seconds left to go in the game, which was all Ka'imi Fairbairn needed to knock down a 59-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Bills.
That play won't be the headliner after their result, but it was exactly what the Texans needed to seal the victory. The win could have been decided much earlier, and Stroud will hope not to make those same mistakes again, but the Texans are on the right side of the result, and that's what the second-year pro cares about more than anything.
