Texans Add Superstar WR Nico Collins to Injured Reserve
The Houston Texans could find themselves in quite a bit of trouble in the coming weeks. After starting the season 4-1, albeit on some shaky victories, the club will be without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins for the next four weeks, at minimum.
In the team's last victory, a 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills, Collins scored a 67-yard touchdown. It was an electric play that extended the team's lead. However, on the play, he suffered a hamstring injury.
The extend of the injury was unknown at the time, as Collins was listed as questionable to return to the contest. He wasn't seen again and was then given a week-by-week designation from head coach DeMeco Ryans. Now, the superstar wide receiver is on Injured Reserve.
It's been quite the development as it pertains to Collins' injury. At first, it seemed he might return to the game. Then, potentially miss a game or two. Now, he will miss four games at minimum.
Fortunately for Houston, they've got wide receiver depth. Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell will both have to step up in big ways. By committee, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie will have to try and replace some of the impact Collins brought.
With an incredible signal-caller like C.J. Stroud, the Texans' offense will still be solid, though any team will miss the production of one of their best players.
Three of Houston's next four contests come on the road. The one home game comes against a division rival, the Indianapolis Colts. The two have already played a close contest this season. Needless to say, the Texans are up for quite a challenge in the next four games.
Evidently, Collins' injury will let the club know exactly what kind of team they have on their hands this season.
