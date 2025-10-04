Texans LB Reveals Game Plan to Contain Ravens' Derrick Henry
The Houston Texans have had some troubles containing Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry through their recent meetings of facing against him.
In his most recent eight performances vs. the Texans while with both the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, Henry has averaged over 150 yards on the ground per game on over six yards per carry, while scoring a total of 11 touchdowns.
Heading into their Week 5 matchup on the road in Baltimore, the Texans can't afford to let Henry have similar dominance, especially in a game that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will be forced to the sidelines for.
In the mind of Texans linebacker and team captain Azeez Al-Shaair, the task for defending Henry centers on remaining in front of him, and just don't let him get going.
“You gotta get in front of him, man,” Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair said of Henry, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “They say don’t get in front of the train, but you gotta get in front of a train before he gets going.” He’s a great player, obviously he’s an All-Pro type of player."
Over the past few weeks, Henry hasn't quite looked like his dominant self. During his last three games, he's failed to log over 50 yards on the ground for one touchdown, with less than 13 carries in all, fumbling three total times.
But the Texans can't be team that allows him to get the hot hand going again.
Through for weeks, Houston has stuck as a pretty average run defense. They're the 12th-best defense in terms of yards allowed on the ground per game (102.3), 19th in run stuff rate (15.5%), and are the sixth-worst team in the NFL for EPA/allowed per rush (+0.06).
Last weekend, those efforts in stopping the run were solid, albeit against a Titans run game that is vastly different from the Ravens. Tennessee ran the ball 18 times for 82 yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and of course, for zero touchdowns in their shutout victory.
For the Texans, a win in Week 5 will bank on containing the Ravens' most potent playmaker, and righting the wrongs of their lastest few outings in which he's simply had his way.